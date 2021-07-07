Trial of mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war proceeds in Baku

Trial of mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war proceeds in Baku

The trial on the criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who was recruited by Armenia to fight in Karabakh against Azerbaijan, proceeded at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

The trial is chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev.

Earlier, a criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az