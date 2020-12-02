Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region, Kazakh leader says
The trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict, which was signed on 10 November 2020, will contribute to the establishment of long-term peace in the region, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.
Tokayev made the statement at a virtual meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
“In my opinion, this truly is a historic agreement. The mediation of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin with the aim to end hostilities within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deserves the highest praise. The agreement reached with the most active participation of Russia, in my opinion, is the only correct decision in the current situation,” Tokayev added.