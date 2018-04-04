Tripartite meeting of Turkish, Russian and Iranian President kicks off in Ankara

A tripartite meeting on the situation in Syria began in Ankara between the Presidents of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia Vladimir Putin and Iran Hassan Rouhani.

According to Haber7, the meeting discusses the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib, as well as the normalization of the situation in Syria and the road map.

In addition, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will inform Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani about preparations for the military operation in Tel-Reef and Membis by the Turkish Armed Forces.

