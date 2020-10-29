Troops of Armenian regiment refuse to take part in hostilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Troops of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian armed forces en masse refused to go to Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the Armenian military prosecutor's officers who urgently arrived at the military unit, threatening to arrest the servicemen, who refused to take part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, forced them to sign a petition to carry out any combat mission.

“A similar incident took place in a military unit stationed in the Armenian village of Koti. The unit’s servicemen were arrested by the military police for refusing to take part in the hostilities," the ministry added.

Despite all the punishing measures, the leadership of the Armenian Defense Ministry is unable to confront those who refuse to go to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az