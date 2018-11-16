Yandex metrika counter

Troops of Nakhchivan garrison successfully conduct live-fire stage as part of CSWG

In accordance with the plan of the ongoing Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), motorized rifle and combat support units of the Combined-Arms Army in Nakhchivan carried out practical actions to repel an armed attack of the imaginary enemy, the Defense Ministry said Nov. 16.

News.Az 


