Troops of Nakhchivan garrison successfully conduct live-fire stage as part of CSWG

In accordance with the plan of the ongoing Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), motorized rifle and combat support units of the Combined-Arms Army in Nakhchivan carried out practical actions to repel an armed attack of the imaginary enemy, the Defense Ministry said Nov. 16.

News.Az

