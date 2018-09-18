Troops participating in exercises moving forward to operational areas - VIDEO
- 18 Sep 2018 09:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133664
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/troops-participating-in-exercises-moving-forward-to-operational-areas-video Copied
According to the plan for large-scale exercises, the troops, military equipment, combat, and reserve military units are moving forward to operational areas, Ministry of Defense reports.
The troops fulfill the relevant tasks following the terms of the current stage of the exercises.
News.Az