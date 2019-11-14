Troops redeployed during the operational exercises: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the operational exercises of the Azerbaijani army, troops and command posts were redeployed to operational areas, frontal and army aviation was transferred to reserve airfields, rocket and artillery troops were deployed to reserve firing and starting positions, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

According to the plan of operational exercises, the units providing fire support during operations are withdrawn to the established points and fulfill tasks on preparing for the next stage.

News.Az

