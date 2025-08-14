Tropical storm Podul shuts schools, courts in Southern China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Podul drenched southern China on Thursday, disrupting transport, courts, and schools in Hong Kong after injuring 143 people in Taiwan. Authorities issued Hong Kong’s highest-level “black” rainstorm warning, forcing the cancellation of media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s trial and closure of outpatient clinics.

Airports across Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi saw around 20% of flights cancelled, with over one-third of flights to textile hub Quanzhou grounded. Analysts warned that increasingly extreme weather could threaten China’s economic growth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Podul made landfall in Fujian early Thursday, down from typhoon strength but still carrying torrential rain. Southern China is already reeling from record rainfall last week, including 622.6 mm in Guangzhou that killed at least seven people.

