Troubled loans make up over 10% in provision of crediting
- 08 May 2017 14:52
- Economics
As of April 1, 2017, the overdue credits in the provision of crediting in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 1,590,300,000, up AZN 263.8 million or 19.89% from a year ago.
In March, the troubled loans increased AZN 33.9 million or 2.16%, APA reports.
Share of overdue credit in provision of crediting makes up 10.2%.
