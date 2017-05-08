Yandex metrika counter

Troubled loans make up over 10% in provision of crediting

As of April 1, 2017, the overdue credits in the provision of crediting in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 1,590,300,000, up AZN 263.8 million or 19.89% from a year ago.

In March, the troubled loans increased AZN 33.9 million or 2.16%, APA reports.

Share of overdue credit in provision of crediting makes up 10.2%.

News.Az


