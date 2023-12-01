Truce ends as Hamas fails to provide list of hostages to be released: Israeli army

The Palestinian movement Hamas failed to provide a list of hostages it was willing to release on Friday and launched rockets at Israeli territory, forcing Israel to respond, so the truce is over, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Colonel Olivier Rafowicz said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Hamas failed to abide by the terms of the truce and provide a list of hostages to be released today. Hamas also launched several rockets at Israel," he told France’s CNews TV channel. "The truce is over and the IDF has resumed combat," Rafowicz added.

According to him, the Israeli military has resumed strikes on targets in Gaza.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported earlier that at least four people had been killed and several more suffered wounds in an Israeli strike on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

News.Az

