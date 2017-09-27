Yandex metrika counter

Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot

  • World
  • Share
Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Wednesday at 6:13am.

It was informed that a truck had turned over nearby a tunnel in capital city Yerevan, a person was affected, there was a fuel leakage, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that according to preliminary data, the truck had crashed into the tunnel wall nearby an intersection; and as a result, the driver, A. A. (born in 1972) had died on the spot.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      