Truck explosion in Tel Aviv kills one, police suspect terror attack – VIDEO

A 50-year-old man was killed in an explosion involving a truck on Lehi Street in southern Tel Aviv on Sunday. On Monday, district police suggested that the incident was likely a terrorist attack, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.

"Dozens of calls were received by the emergency center, reporting a loud explosion and body parts scattered on Lehi Street," according to Central District Commander Perez Amer at around 8 p.m. He further added that when police forces arrived at the scene, they "noticed a mutilated body and signs of an explosion on the wall."Police initially said they were "having difficulty identifying the body," but said that the person killed was "not an innocent civilian, but rather the person who was carrying the explosive device. Whether this is criminal or terrorism-related, it's too early to say," Amer emphasized.Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics said they found an unconscious body with multiple systemic injuries, and later pronounced him dead.In addition, a 33-year-old man was moderately injured. MDA paramedics provided the individual medical treatment and evacuated him to Sourasky Medical Center with shrapnel injuries to his limbs and chest.Large police forces and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) were also at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation as all possibilities were being examined, including a criminal incident or a terror attack.On Monday morning, Haim Bobalil, Police commander of the Ayalon area of Tel Aviv, said that, following an assessment, the police believed it was a terrorist threat. "It was a miracle that it did not explode in the nearest synagogue or in the shopping center. It could have ended in dozens of deaths."

