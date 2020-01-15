Trump accuses Apple of refusing to 'unlock phones used by killers'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, in an apparent reference to the investigation into the Pensacola shooting and Barr's Monday statement, also accused Apple of not providing assistance in unlocking "phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements", Sputnik reported.

POTUS demanded that the company "step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!"

Trump's tweet follows a statement by the attorney general to reporters at the Department of Justice, in which Barr claimed that although Apple was asked "for their help in unlocking the shooter’s iPhones", the company has not provided what he characterized as "substantive assistance".

Apple responded by noting that they "reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation."​

News.Az

