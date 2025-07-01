Trump administration sues Los Angeles over sanctuary city policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a bold legal move, the Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, accusing it of violating federal immigration law through its sanctuary city policies that protect undocumented immigrants.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, alleges that Los Angeles has created a “lawless environment” by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, specifically U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

It argues that the city's policies hinder the federal government’s ability to address what the administration calls a “crisis of illegal immigration.”

The legal action marks the latest escalation in the White House’s campaign against sanctuary jurisdictions across the country, following similar lawsuits targeting cities in New York, New Jersey, and Colorado.

“Today, the Department of Justice sued Los Angeles over its illegal ‘sanctuary city’ policies,” wrote Chad Mizelle, Chief of Staff for Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a post on social media. “We will keep enforcing federal immigration law in Los Angeles, whether or not the city’s government or residents agree with it. And we will not tolerate any interference with the federal government’s duty to enforce the law.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly clashed with local governments that limit cooperation with ICE, arguing such policies compromise public safety and violate federal law. Local officials, however, contend that sanctuary policies are essential for protecting immigrant communities, fostering trust in law enforcement, and ensuring due process.

The lawsuit accuses LA officials of obstructing justice and defying federal mandates by refusing to honor ICE detainers or share information about undocumented immigrants in local custody.

Legal analysts suggest the case could intensify the national debate over states’ rights and immigration enforcement, and potentially lead to a Supreme Court battle depending on how lower courts rule.

As of now, Los Angeles city officials have not publicly responded to the lawsuit, but are expected to defend the city’s longstanding policies, which they say are designed to protect vulnerable communities and uphold constitutional rights.

This lawsuit marks yet another flashpoint in the Trump administration’s hardline stance on immigration, reinforcing its message ahead of a heated election season.

News.Az