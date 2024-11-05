Trump admits he may lose election

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump admits the possibility of his defeat in the election, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"But I think I have a pretty substantial lead, but, you could say, yeah, you could lose. Bad things could happen," Trump said when asked about the possibility of an election defeat. "But it's going to be interesting," the candidate added.The US general election is being held on November 5, 2024. Voters will elect the president, one-third of the Senate, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, and governors in 11 states and two territories.The presidential race features Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021 and is attempting a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Harris, the current vice president, has served since January 2021 and is now seeking the presidency.

