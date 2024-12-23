Trump advocates for US ownership of Greenland, cites national security concerns

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to own and control Greenland, a stance he first expressed during his first presidential term.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, News.az reports, citing foreign media. His comments on Greenland came in the same statement Trump used to announce he has selected PayPal co-founder Ken Howery for the ambassadorship to Denmark.“Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States,” he said.Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland came shortly after he demanded Panama return ownership and control of the Panama Canal to the US , which the country’s president vehemently stood against.Trump previously indicated that he wanted to purchase Greenland back in 2019. At the time, he was mostly drawn to the country’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance.Leaders in Denmark were not jazzed about the president’s insistence. The island has autonomous self-rule but is still within the Kingdom of Denmark.“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a visit to Greenland in 2019.Trump was frustrated by Frederiksen’s rebuttal and even canceled a meeting with her because of her comments on the proposed deal’s absurdity.

News.Az