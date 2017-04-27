Trump agrees to keep US in NAFTA

US President Donald Trump agreed to keep the United Stated in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)after phone calls with Canadian and Mexican counterparts, the White House announced.

The president also agreed with his counterparts to "swiftly" renegotiate the treaty.

"President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries," the statement read.

