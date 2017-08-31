Trump: Americans to love going to their job

+ ↺ − 16 px

"They will love earning a big, fat, beautiful paycheck."

US President Donald Trump called for tax reform in the name of "loyal, hard-working Americans and their families," "middle-class families,' "the forgotten people," and U.S. companies struggling under tax burdens much higher than those in other countries, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The result, he said, would be "a big, fat, beautiful paycheck" and restored pride for American workers – at the expense of "deep-pocketed special interests" and wealthy people like himself.

"Millions of struggling citizens will be lifted from welfare to work. They will love getting up in the morning. They will love going to their job. They will love earning a big, fat, beautiful paycheck," the president declared.

Trump said that in the last 10 years, the US economy has grown at only around 2% a year. "If you look at other countries and you look at what their GDP is, they're unhappy when it's seven, eight, nine. And we're going change it around fast," Trump stressed.

"I am fully committed to working with Congress to get this job done — and I don't want to be disappointed by Congress, do you understand?" Trump said.

