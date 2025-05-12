Trump and Netanyahu speak ahead of expected release of Israeli-American hostage from Gaza

Trump and Netanyahu speak ahead of expected release of Israeli-American hostage from Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday shortly before the expected release of the last living Israeli-American captive from the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv said.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for assistance in releasing IDF (Israeli Army) soldier Edan Alexander," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.

According to the statement, Trump reaffirmed “his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with Netanyahu.”

The office said the Israeli premier directed his negotiating delegation to leave for the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday.

“Negotiations will only take place under fire,” it added.

Trump said Sunday that Hamas' promised release of Alexander marks a "step taken in good faith" towards the US and regional mediators, signaling that it might be the first of the "final steps" needed to end Israel's war.

According to Hamas, the release would be among several steps aimed at facilitating a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and allowing humanitarian aid and relief supplies into the Gaza Strip.

Since October 2023 the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, to date killing nearly 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az