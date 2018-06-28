Trump and Putin to meet at Helsinki summit

The US and Russian leaders will meet in Helsinki, according to Russian news agency TASS and US outlet Fox News.

US and Russian media outlets reported Thursday that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki, AzVision reports.

The exact date of the summit was not yet clear, however, but Fox News reporter John Roberts tweeted the date would be confirmed later on Thursday.

Moscow and Washington agreed to arrange a summit between Putin and Trump, after Putin met with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Before the summit was confirmed Trump initially suggested Finland's capital while Russian officials said they preferred the meeting be held in Vienna, Austria.

Also before the summit was officially announced, Reuters reported the meeting would likely take place after the top-level Nato summit in Brussels on 11-12 July.

Finland's Council of State announced on Wednesday that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is headed to the Nato summit.

