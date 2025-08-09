Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska on August 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, in the U.S. state of Alaska.

Trump revealed the news on his Truth Social account, calling it a “long-awaited meeting” between himself and Putin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The long-awaited meeting between me, as President of the United States, and the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the great state of Alaska. Further details will be announced later. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed preparations for the summit in comments to Russian media, saying, “Russia and the United States are close neighbors, so it is entirely logical for the Putin-Trump meeting to take place in Alaska.”

The announcement comes after Trump suggested on August 8 that any peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war could involve “some exchange of territories.” NBC News, citing a senior U.S. official, had previously reported that the meeting was being prepared and tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Putin has told Trump that Russia would halt military operations in Ukraine in exchange for major territorial concessions from Kyiv and international recognition of occupied territories.

News.Az