Trump and UAE President begin talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan began talks on Thursday at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan, according to Emirati media.

The two leaders were received with official welcoming ceremonies that included the national anthems of both countries, according to a live stream broadcast by Abu Dhabi TV, News.Az reports.

Trump, who is on the final leg of a Middle East tour, was welcomed when he arrived at the Abu Dhabi airport by Al Nahyan, state news agency, WAM, reported.

He toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi alongside Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to WAM.

Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when George W. Bush visited.

News.Az