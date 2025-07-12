Yandex metrika counter

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico, effective August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the US will impose a 30% tariff on the EU and Mexico starting August 1.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared separate letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, announcing a 30% tariff on goods bound for the US from Europe and Mexico, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The letter puts US-EU trade talks at risk, as the bloc had aimed to finalize a comprehensive trade deal this month.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a new wave of tariffs, hitting countries such as Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, while also imposing a 50% tariff on copper imports.


