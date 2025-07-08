Trump announces US to send more weapons to Ukraine

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will provide additional weapons to Ukraine, following recent reports of new territorial gains by Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

Trump's announcement followed Washington saying last week that it was halting some weapons shipments to Kyiv, leaving Ukrainian officials caught off guard and scrambling for clarity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A pause poses a potentially serious challenge for Kyiv, which is contending with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the more than three-year war.

"We're going to have to send more weapons -- defensive weapons primarily," Trump told journalists at the White House.

"They're getting hit very, very hard," he said of Ukraine, while adding that he was "not happy" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president's pledge to ship more arms to Ukraine came after Moscow said Monday that its forces captured its first village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region after advancing towards it for months.

Russia launched a fresh large-scale drone and missile barrage before the announcement, including on Ukraine's military recruitment centres.

Kyiv also said it carried out a drone attack on a Russian ammunition factory in the Moscow region.

