Trump announces Zelensky’s readiness for deal to stop Ukraine war

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to sign a deal to end his country’s war with Russia.

“Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports.“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse,” he added.

