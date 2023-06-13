Trump arrives in Florida to face charges in classified documents case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in the state of Florida ahead of his arraignment at a federal courthouse in Miami, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Trump will appear in court on Tuesday over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He faces 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, most of which are tied to documents that were seized when the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8 last year. Eleven of the charges relate to documents that were handed over to FBI investigators by Trump's attorney in June.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales expressed the utmost seriousness regarding Tuesday's event.

"We are taking this event very serious. We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse, but that is not the Miami way," he said at a press conference.

Indicating that the department has sufficient resources to deal with up to 50,000 protestors, Morales added that he does not anticipate any security issues in the city on Tuesday.

Trump departed from Newark Liberty International Airport for Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon.

News.Az