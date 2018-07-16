Trump arrives in Helsinki to meet Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Helsinki, where he will hold the first full-format summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

From the airport, Trump and his wife Melania headed for Hilton Kalastajantorppa, a hotel on the coast of the Gulf of Finland.

Trump arrived in Finland after a working visit to the United Kingdom and spending some time at his golf resort in Scotland, TASS reported.

The Russian-US summit will begin at 13:00 Moscow time on July 16. It will take place at the Presidential Palace in downtown Helsinki. The two leaders are expected to give a joint news conference after the meeting.

Putin and Trump held their first talks on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg in July 2017. They had another opportunity to exchange views during the APEC summit in Vietnam in November 2017, but no full-fledged meeting took place.

News.Az

