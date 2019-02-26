Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with NKorea's Kim

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Vietnam Tuesday to prepare for an imminent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump arrived in Hanoi on Air Force One after nearly a full day of travel that included refueling stops in England and Qatar. Kim arrived earlier Tuesday following a lengthy train and car ride.

The men are set to begin formal talks Wednesday aimed at securing the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and relief for Pyongyang from international sanctions aimed at bringing the North Korean government to the negotiating table.

Trump and Kim are slated to have dinner Wednesday alongside select top officials and will hold meetings Thursday.

This week's meeting is the second between Trump and Kim. They first met in Singapore last June in a historic sit-down that was met with criticism by some who say it failed to produce tangible results.

