Trump attends UFC event with Elon Musk and top cabinet picks

President-elect Donald Trump attends UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, in New York, with Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr, Dana White and Elon Musk. Photo: Sky News

US President-elect Donald Trump was greeted with a rousing reception as he celebrated his election win at UFC 309 in New York, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and some of his key cabinet selections.

Trump entered the arena to loud music and cheers from the UFC 309 crowd at Maddison Square Garden, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He spent most of the night sat between UFC President Dana White and Tesla CEO Musk.Two of Trump's key cabinet picks, Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard, plus Vivek Ramaswamy, who will lead Trump's cost-cutting “Department of Government Efficiency” with Musk, were also in the crowd.Trump enthusiastically greeted podcaster and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who endorsed the president-elect after he appeared on his show before the election.Trump waved to fans, who chanted "USA" as he walked to the octagon, before soaking in applause and dancing as the UFC played footage celebrating his election victory over Kamala Harris.Jon Jones, who retained his heavyweight UFC title, then celebrated by heading over to greet Trump, handing the president-elect his title."I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," said Jones, receiving a huge roar of approval from the crowd.Trump has been a long-time supporter of the UFC, attending many of its live events over the years.He usually receives a warm welcome from fans, though he received some boos at a UFC event in 2019, towards the end of his first term as president.White has been one of Trump's most high-profile backers.The UFC president gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, saying: "I'm in the tough guy business and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being I have ever met in my entire life."

News.Az