Trump backs 'one China' policy in call with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to honor the "one China" policy during a phone call with China's leader Xi Jinping, a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to self-ruled Taiwan.

A White House statement said Trump and Chinese President Xi had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night, Washington time, Reuters reports.

"President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy," the statement said.

A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement it was in Taiwan's interest to maintain good relations with the United States and China.

