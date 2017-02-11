Yandex metrika counter

Trump backs 'one China' policy in call with Xi

  • World
  • Share
Trump backs 'one China' policy in call with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to honor the "one China" policy during a phone call with China's leader Xi Jinping, a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to self-ruled Taiwan.

A White House statement said Trump and Chinese President Xi had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night, Washington time, Reuters reports.

"President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy," the statement said.

A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement it was in Taiwan's interest to maintain good relations with the United States and China.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      