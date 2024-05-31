Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

After two days of deliberation, the 12-member jury pronounced Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts he faced.Trump watched the jurors dispassionately as they were polled to confirm the unanimous verdict.Justice Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican Party is scheduled to formally nominate Trump for president ahead of the Nov. 5 election.The crime of falsifying business documents carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though those convicted often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation. Incarceration would not legally prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.He will not be jailed ahead of sentencing.The verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the November vote, when Trump will try to win back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden.Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and an attorney representing him said they would appeal as quickly as possible."This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters afterwards as he proclaimed his innocence and repeated his complaints that the trial had been rigged against him."The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people," he said.

