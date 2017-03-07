Trump blames Obama over Russia's annexation of Crimea

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump, himself a frequent target of criticism over his perceived soft stance towards Russia, said Tuesday that it was his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who truly failed to get tough with the Russian government, APA reported citing Politico.

“For eight years Russia ‘ran over’ President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, his second online outburst towards Obama of the morning.

"Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?" the US president tweeted last month.

News.Az

News.Az