Trump booed in New York during historic NBA Finals appearance - VIDEO

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U.S. President Donald Trump was booed by sections of the crowd at Madison Square Garden on Monday as he became the first sitting American president to attend an NBA Finals game.

Trump attended Game 3 of the championship series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. His appearance came amid heightened security measures that caused long delays for fans, with lines stretching for blocks outside the arena before tip-off, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Boos erupted when Trump appeared on the arena’s giant screens during the national anthem. The president attended the game with his granddaughter Kai Trump, Knicks owner James Dolan and several members of his administration, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a number of celebrities were also present. Courtside seats were occupied by figures including Timothee Chalamet, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Larry David, Spike Lee, Derek Jeter and Eli Manning.

Trump traveled from his golf club in New Jersey to Manhattan by Marine One helicopter before proceeding by motorcade to the arena. His visit led to extensive road closures around Madison Square Garden, with thousands of New York Police Department officers and hundreds of Secret Service agents deployed.

Many local businesses reported reduced foot traffic due to the security perimeter, while some fans complained that the restrictions disrupted celebrations surrounding the Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Despite the inconvenience, some supporters welcomed Trump’s attendance at the game.

The Knicks entered the contest holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, while fans across Manhattan gathered at watch parties and filled the streets dressed in the team’s orange and blue colors. Ticket prices for the Finals remained exceptionally high, with resale seats reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

News.Az