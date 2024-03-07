Trump calls for debate with Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to a debate, saying Wednesday that he is ready to face off against him “anytime,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!" said Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

"The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Biden is expected to face his Republican predecessor in November’s presidential election.

On Thursday, he will deliver the State of the Union address.

Trump said he would be doing a live, "Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union.”

"I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success - Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!" he said.

Trump skipped all Republican presidential primary debates.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," he wrote at the time. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

