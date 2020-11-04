Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday it would seek a recount of votes in Wisconsin, hours before CNN and the Associated Press projected Democrat Joe Biden had won the key battleground state’s 10 electoral college votes, Reuters reports.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports. “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Election experts say fraud is very rare in U.S. voting.

Edison Research said the margin between Trump and Biden in Wisconsin was less than 1 percentage point, allowing a candidate to seek a recount.

