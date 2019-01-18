Trump cancels US delegation's trip to Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to a global economic summit this month, according to the White House.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement late Thursday.

The announcement came hours after Trump postponed a planned overseas trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with other members of Congress shortly before they were scheduled to depart, citing the partial government shutdown.

The trip was to include stops in Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan.

Last Thursday, Trump canceled his own trip to Davos, citing the ongoing shutdown, and apologized to the hosts for his absence.

He attended the economic summit last year. This year's forum is slated to begin on Jan. 22 and run until Jan. 25.

Trump continues to pressure Democrats to approve $5.7 billion in funding for the construction of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shattering the 21-day record set in 1995, the ongoing partial government shutdown has become the longest closure in U.S. history as he continues to insist on funding for his border wall, a demand that Democrats have staunchly resisted.

Many federal agencies are either shuttered or have limited their operations due to a lapse in funding that began on Dec. 22 due to the shutdown.

