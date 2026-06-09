Trump claims Iran downed U.S. helicopter

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has accused Iran of downing a US helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and said the United States will respond out of “necessity.”

Two crew members of the Apache helicopter that crashed following the attack were rescued by an American sea drone, US officials confirmed to the BBC, News.Az reports.

"There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

This is first loss of an Apache since the conflict with Iran began.

US Central Command (Centcom) earlier said the two "soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition" after their AH-64 Apache helicopter went down "near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters".

News.Az