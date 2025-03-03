Trump claims Zelenskiy made the "worst statement" about Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday over comments he made that a deal to end the war with Russia was not near, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an Associated Press story headlined "Ukraine's Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia is 'very, very far away.'"

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote, using an alternate spelling of Zelenskiy.

The comments follow Trump's public clash in the Oval Office with Zelenskiy on Friday before what was expected to be the signing of an agreement on Ukraine's rich natural resources.

The deal was never signed after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, assailed the visiting leader as lacking gratitude for U.S. aid and being disrespectfu

