Trump: Coming months bring opportunities to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would create even more possibilities for U.S.-Azerbaijani cooperation," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

“As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the letter reads. 

