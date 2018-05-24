Trump: Coming months bring opportunities to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
- 24 May 2018 10:39
The coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would create even more possibilities for U.S.-Azerbaijani cooperation," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.
“As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the letter reads.
