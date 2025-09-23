Trump criticizes countries at the UN for purchasing Russian oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to impose tariffs on Russia over its war with Ukraine and criticized countries, particularly European nations, China, and India, for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Mr. Trump said during his U.N. General Assembly speech on Tuesday. “But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products. … I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said he’s ready to place “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” on Russia, but European nations need to do the same for them to be effective.

“We have an ocean in between. You’re right there. And Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing,” the president said. “They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It’s embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that.”

He said the countries “have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia, otherwise we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

Mr. Trump said he would discuss the idea with European nations later Tuesday.

Since 2023, NATO member Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the nonprofit Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance purchasing Russian oil are Hungary and Slovakia.

European nations bought $25.5 billion worth of Russian oil and natural gas last year, helping finance Russia’s war even as EU leaders condemn President Vladimir Putin and impose sanctions.

European leaders collectively spent more money on importing Russian oil last year than they did on financial aid for Ukraine, which totals $21.7 billion, the energy center found.

