Trump criticizes Putin over Ukraine, hints at new sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed deep frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Putin “just wants to keep killing people” in Ukraine, and warned that new sanctions against Moscow may be imminent.

Trump said he was “very unhappy” with a phone call he had with Putin on Thursday, noting: “I don’t think he’s looking to stop [the war], and that’s too bad,” News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Trump, who has been under scrutiny for easing pressure on Russia since returning to office in January, appeared to signal a shift: “We talk about sanctions a lot. He understands that it may be coming.”

The remarks came just hours after Russia launched its largest drone and missile strike on Kyiv since the war began.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and Trump held a “very strategic call” Friday, discussing joint arms production and enhanced air defense cooperation, particularly around drones. Zelensky also mentioned talks on mutual procurement, possibly tied to Germany’s plan to acquire U.S. systems for Ukraine.

Trump confirmed he also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about sending Patriot missile systems, but did not commit to any final decision.

The White House said further announcements on sanctions or defense support may come in the days ahead.

News.Az