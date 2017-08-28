Trump declares Aug. 26 Women’s Equality Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump declared Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day to commemorate the fact that women are guaranteed the right to vote.

Trump received criticism about the issue, notably from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who repeatedly urged the president earlier this week to recognize the historic moment when the Constitution was amended to ensure equal protection for voters, regardless of their sex, KCCI on demand reports.

“Women have always been instrumental to America's greatness, but with greater access to governing institutions through national suffrage, generations of women have been able to use the power of the ballot to shape their communities and help keep America a beacon of freedom and opportunity for the world,” the proclamation said.

Trump also said in the proclamation that his administration is committed to supporting the advancement of women, female entrepreneurs and working mothers. He noted affordable child care is a priority. He also said he’s working to ensure that women have access to training in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Presidential proclamations have noted how enough states ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920 to guarantee that women have the right to vote. States approved the amendment, and Tennessee ratified it in August of that year, reaching a two-thirds majority of states needed to make the change.

Suffragettes and supporters pushed for equality as early as 1848 when they signed the Declaration of Sentiments at the Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York.

