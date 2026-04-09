Trump dispatches JD Vance and Jared Kushner to Islamabad for high-stakes Iran talks

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The United States and Iran will have the first round of their negotiations in Pakistan this weekend to end their war, the White House said on Wednesday, a day after they agreed to a two-week cease-fire.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the two sides will meet in Islamabad on Saturday morning as uncertainty lingers over whether they can bridge their differences to end their conflict that began in late February, News.Az reports, citing Korea Joon Gangdaily.

“I can announce that the president is dispatching his negotiating team, led by [U.S. Vice President] JD Vance, special envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend,” she said, referring to Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

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“The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time, and we know we look forward to those in person,” she added.Asked if Iran has indicated that it will turn over its enriched uranium, Leavitt said, “They have, yes.”

“This is on the top of the priority list for the president and his negotiating team as they head into these next rounds of discussions,” she said. “That is a red line that the president is not going to back away from.”

She stressed that Trump is “committed to ensuring that [this] takes place.”

“We hope it will be through diplomacy,” she said.

Her remarks came after Trump wrote on social media earlier in the day that “there will be no enrichment of uranium” and that in cooperation with Iran, the United States will “dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear dust.”

During a Pentagon press briefing on the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Iran will hand over its enriched uranium, or the United States will “take it.”

The United States has been concerned that they could be used to make nuclear bombs.

The uranium issue is expected to figure prominently when Washington and Tehran begin their negotiations to end the war.

News.Az