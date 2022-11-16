Trump enters 2024 race for US president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump formally entered the 2024 US presidential race on Tuesday, making official what he’s been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard bearer, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

Minutes before his appearance at an event announcing his candidacy, Trump’s campaign filed federal paperwork to declare that he’s running again, becoming the first major contender from either party to formally declare.

Trump’s paperwork with the Federal Election Commission was filed 23 minutes before the scheduled start of Trump’s announcement speech, designating his campaign committee for fundraising.

