Trump: European Union is foe of US

US President Donald Trump named the European Union when asked to identify his "biggest foe globally right now."

"Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe," Trump said in the interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor that aired on "Face the Nation.

The US president added that "Russia is foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe". "But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive," he stressed.

"I respect the leaders of those countries. But, in a trade sense, they've really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren't paying their bills," Trump added.

