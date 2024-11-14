Trump expected to appoint senior Ukrainian envoy on peace talks

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, June 27, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint a senior Ukrainian peace envoy to lead efforts in negotiating an end to the ongoing war with Russia, according to multiple sources.

"You’re going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution, to get to a peace settlement," one of the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Fox News. "You’re going to see that in short order."The job is not expected to be a salaried role - from 2017 to 2019, Kurt Volker had served as special representative to Ukrainian negotiations on a volunteer basis.Trump has long insisted he could negotiate an end to the war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Few details have been given about how he would do this.

News.Az