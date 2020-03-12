Trump extends Iran oil development sanctions for another year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US government is renewing sanctions related to the development of Iran’s oil resources, President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Thursday, Trend r

"The actions and policies of the Government of Iran continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States", Trump said. "I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957".

The emergency declaration authorizes sanctions issued originally under the Clinton administration, which ban US persons or entities from engaging in business related to the development of petroleum resources located in Iran. Then-President Bill Clinton told Congress the measures were being implemented due to Iran’s alleged involvement with international terrorism and WMD development.

Earlier, Tehran called on Washington to lift sanctions because they are hindering Iran's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

News.Az

News.Az