Trump golfs in Scotland as Epstein questions persist

U.S. President Donald Trump kept a low profile on his Scottish golf course on Saturday, ahead of meetings with top British and European leaders, as questions swirled at home about his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, News.az reports citing Investing.

Trump arrived on Friday on a visit that has triggered protests in Scotland, with hundreds lining the streets of the capital Edinburgh waving placards saying: "NOT MY PRESIDENT."

The U.S. leader told reporters on arrival that he would visit his two golf properties in Scotland - one in Turnberry on the west coast where he is playing on Saturday and the other near Aberdeen. He is also due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Scottish leader John Swinney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called a "highly respected woman".

Frustrated by continued questions about his administration’s handling of investigative files related to Epstein’s criminal charges and his 2019 death in prison, Trump told reporters to focus on bigger issues and other people.

"You make it a very big thing over something that’s not a big thing," Trump said. "Don’t talk about Trump. What you should be talking about is the fact that we have the greatest six months in the history of a presidency."

Trump was spotted on the golf course on Saturday morning, but had no public events on his schedule. Reporters and supporters were kept away by enhanced security.

The White House said Trump was golfing with his son, Eric Trump, and the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Warren Stephens, and his son. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was also on the course.

White House officials hope some time out of the limelight will allow the Epstein controversy to die down, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

GAZA CONCERNS

Away from the golf course, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Edinburgh, with some holding up placards with images of Trump with Epstein. Others in the crowd held pro-Palestinian signs.

Cat Cutmore, 31, an Edinburgh resident, said she felt compelled to protest Trump’s visit given her deep concerns about the worsening situation in Gaza after 21 months of war and what she sees as the U.S. president’s attacks on democratic principles.

"There comes a point where if you roll out the red carpet to somebody who has put citizens of his own country and people who are seeking asylum into prison camps, you’re complicit," she said.

Janet MacLeod Trotter, another Edinburgh resident and author of historical fiction, said she was particularly angry that Trump was capitalising on his mother’s name, which she shares.

On the trip, Trump will open a golf course near Aberdeen named after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and raised on a Scottish island before emigrating to the United States.

"We’re just fed up with the way that he’s using political clout to browbeat people around the world ... He’s coming here and using that as a gimmick to help his business interests," Trotter said.

Gabriele Negro, an Italian who works at the University of Edinburgh, said he was there to send a signal that he, like others, did not agree with Trump’s immigration policies and stance on Gaza.

Trump bought the Turnberry property, which includes a hotel and golf course, for $60 million in 2014, in the hope of returning the course to the rotation for the Open Championship, but said his visit was "not about that".

It has not hosted the event since 2009 amid concerns about the lack of accommodation and infrastructure for an event that draws hundreds of thousands.

