Trump hails Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders as his ‘good friends’

US President Donald Trump has hailed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as his good friends, News.Az reports.

"Great Honor being with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as we signed a Peace Treaty after decades of War and Death. These are two wonderful men, and Great Leaders. They are now good friends of mine!", Trump said in a post on the Truth Social network.

News.Az