Trump hails Israeli attack on Iran as ‘excellent,' says ‘there’s more to come’

US President Donald Trump on Friday called Israel’s overnight airstrikes on Iran “excellent,” adding that “there’s more to come.”

Speaking to ABC News on the phone, Trump said: "I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," News.Az reports.

When asked if the United States participated in the attack in any way, Trump responded by saying "I don't want to comment on that."

